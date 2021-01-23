My Community Now Kenda Statham, Alberta High School Rodeo 2020 All Around Cowgirl SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff January 23, 2021 Kenda Statham Willow Grove Riding Arena-Mayook (Dennis Walker, MyEastKootenayNow.Com) Willow Grove Riding Arena, Mayook. Catching up with the Top Points Earner in District 1 on the Alberta High School Rodeo circuit. Kenda is now teaching youth to ride. In the interview posted below, she also talks about her championship saddles and where and how she won them. Her sponsors are Denham Ford, Wildhorse Surgical, ProFoxx Energy and Wrangler! https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/kenda-statham-interview.mp3 https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/video-1611446806-1.mp4 https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/video-1611446806-1.mp4