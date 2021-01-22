News Sparwood to host public hearing for cannabis store SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff January 22, 2021 Sparwood's iconic Titan mining truck. (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Sparwood will host a public hearing in February regarding an application for a cannabis retail store to open in the community. The District of Sparwood said the hearing is scheduled for February 16th at 6 p.m. Attendees will be able to voice their opinions about a proposed non-medical cannabis store proposed along Centennial Square Road. Following the hearing, Sparwood will send a recommendation to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for approval or denial of an operating license. More: Sparwood public hearing notice (District of Sparwood) (Supplied by the District of Sparwood) Tags: Elk ValleySparwood