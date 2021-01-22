Sparwood will host a public hearing in February regarding an application for a cannabis retail store to open in the community.

The District of Sparwood said the hearing is scheduled for February 16th at 6 p.m.

Attendees will be able to voice their opinions about a proposed non-medical cannabis store proposed along Centennial Square Road.

Following the hearing, Sparwood will send a recommendation to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for approval or denial of an operating license.

