My Community Now Bingo – On line with the Golden Rotary Club linked to other East Kootenay Rotary Clubs SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff January 19, 2021 On Line Bingo is big. (MyEastKootenayNowcom) Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Club working through Golden’s Rotary Club with online Bingo. It’s hugely popular. Find out how you can get your card and play along for very large prizes. Penny Coyle describes how to play bingo on-line. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Penny-ON-LINE-BINGO.mp3