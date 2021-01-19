My Community Now Vincent Photography gives generous donation SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff January 19, 2021 Vincent Photography-donates over 4 Thousand dollars to Meant-2B-Loved Pet Rescue (Dennis Walker, MyEastKootenayNow.com) Vincent Photography handed over a cheque totally 4 Thousand 40 dollars Monday Jan. 18th to Barb and Vicki with Mean’t 2B Loved Pet Rescue. Here are segments of the press conference held at Top Crop Garden Farm and Pet. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Vincent-Photography.mp3 https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Brenda-Lee.mp3 https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/vicki.mp3