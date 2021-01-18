The two suspects involved in stealing about $200 worth of groceries from the Sparwood Save on Foods. (Supplied by the Elk Valley RCMP)

Elk Valley RCMP is searching for a man and a woman responsible for stealing about $200 worth of groceries from a store in Sparwood on Sunday.

Police said the two stole the merchandise around 8 p.m. from the Sparwood Save on Foods.

The two were seen on security cameras as they left the store before they entered an older model grey van with Alberta license plates.

Anyone who recognizes the two suspects or the van’s description is asked to contact the Elk Valley RCMP at 250-425-6233 or Crime Stoppers 1 800-222-8477.