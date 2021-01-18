Elk Valley RCMP said a number of school-age girls came forward about an unknown suspect attempting to extort them after they provided explicit photos over Snapchat.

“We need information to help us identify who is behind this and put a stop to it,” stated Cst. Debra Katerenchuk with Elk Valley RCMP.

Katerenchuk said the girls took explicit photos over Snapchat, which the suspect reportedly tried to use against them.

RCMP are asking parents and guardians to talk to their children about the risks of sharing content online and having any explicit content on their phones or devices that are connected to the internet.

“If you or someone you know is a victim of such a crime, please call and report the incident to the police,” said Katerenchuk.

Those that may have information about the “sextortion” incidents to contact Elk Valley RCMP at 250-425-6233 or 250-423-4404.