The East Kootenay Community Credit Union (EKC) has announced its $50,000 Legacy Campaign as the third and final round of funding for its 70th-year celebration.

EKC said it celebrated its 70th year in operation by donating $115,000 to community organizations.

The last round of funding will allow community groups to have the chance to be awarded $10,000 for legacy projects.

Funds will be granted by the Cranbrook, Elkford, Fernie and Sparwood branches, along with a regional award.

“EKC’s Board of Directors initiated the 70th Anniversary Celebration in honour of its 70th Anniversary and to continue support for strong, local communities,” said the EKC.

Interested groups must be a part of the EKC or become a member by the application deadline of February 3rd.

In the fall, EKC spread $20,000 to eight groups, with each receiving $2,500. The groups included:

Branch Out Society in Fernie.

Michel-Natal Branch #081 in Sparwood.

Caregivers Network for the East Kootenay Seniors in Cranbrook.

Wapiti Ski Club in Elkford.

Twin Meadows Animal Rescue Society in Fernie.

Sparwood Community Response Network in Sparwood.

Computer Donation Program in Cranbrook.

Elkford Housing Society in Elkford.

The EKC said it also gave out $45,000 to three groups on December 14th as part of its Anniversary Donations. The groups included: