Stock image of 2009 Chevrolet Impala. (Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP)

Cranbrook RCMP is alerting the public of a stolen dark blue 2009 Chevrolet Impala, that was swiped Monday morning.

Police said the vehicle was taken from the 12th Street North area of the City.

The vehicle has B.C. License Plates KD877X.

RCMP said the Impala may also have fuzzy red dice around the rear view mirror.

Anyone that spots the vehicle is asked to contact Cranbrook RCMP at (250) 489-3471.