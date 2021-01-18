In early January, the Northstar Quad chair was forced to close because of a failed gearbox.

Closed for nearly two full weeks, Kimberley Alpine Resort had to wait for a new gearbox, which was being assembled in Italy, and had some shipping delays. After jumping through many hoops, Monday marks the first day the Northstar Quad is back in full operating order.

Crews worked through the day on Sunday to ensure the part was successfully installed and working well. Now as of 9:00 am on Monday, the Northstar Quad is fully open.

Below is the most recent update from Kimberley Alpine Resort and all of their other updates while they waited for the gearbox and installation.