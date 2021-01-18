Members of Cranbrook Search and Rescue taking part in Avalanche Skills Training Level 1. (Supplied by Cranbrook Search and Rescue)

After they were secured, the snowmobiler was airlifted by helicopter into the care of BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS).

Cranbrook Search and Rescue (SAR) responded to the call around 11:15 am on Saturday, January 16th.

“Due to the terrain expected, one of the team’s avalanche techs flew in with two other members with Bighorn Helicopters,” said Cranbrook SAR.

Upon arrival, the avalanche tech deemed the helicopter was safe to land, making contact with the injured snowmobiler, who was less than 100 metres away.

SAR said the rescue tech quickly packed the patient while additional snowmobilers at the scene helped move the injured person to the helicopter. They were flown back to the Bighorn Helicopters hanger before being handed over to BCEHS for further evaluation.

“We would like to thank the snowmobilers from a separate group that were able to assist in moving the injured person to the helicopter,” said Cranbrook SAR. “It was greatly appreciated.”