4 years ago, I met the person who would become the love of my life, Isabelle Corbeil (my Izzy). We had a special connection right away, and 3.5 years ago, I wrote a song for her. This song, to date, is the work I am the most proud of, because of how much I poured my soul in to it. This song, and our mutual love for music, also brought us together. The song has become a reminder of the journey we’ve been on, and how we fell in love, and when I finally get around to working on my next original album, it will be an integral part of that album. The song is titled, The Woman I Love.

I’ve been working away from home a lot lately, and unable to work on a lot of the things I’m truly passionate about, but it does leave me with time to work on side projects and create new ideas to work on when I am home. Sitting around, missing home and my wife, I came up with the idea to use photos and video footage I had to make a music video prototype for my song for Isabelle. It is just a prototype and my goal is to make a much more professional video in the future with better quality tools and new footage, but this first attempt is something that I want to share with my friends and family, and it is just an opportunity to give a shout out to the love of my life, Isabelle. You genuinely bring me happiness every day honey, and your unconditional love and support mean everything to me, and if I’m the best man, it’s only because I have the best woman. It feels like we’ve known each other forever but we’re just getting started!

