KEYSA has 2 more elite players moving on through the ‘Caps to College program. Led by Whitecaps head coaching staff ( in this case Adam Mooi ) and supported by our college transition experts, ‘Caps to College provides U15 to U18 boys and girls with the best opportunity to play in college and university. Entry is only by invitation, with players selected for specialized training, scholarship strategy planning and Showcase events.

Lucy Lalach is a very focused individual who is willing to put in extra work to ensure that she is as prepared as possible for the next step in her journey. She is off to Langara College to play in the PACWEST and I have no doubt that she will continue to develop and grow as both a player and person under Head Coach Mark Eckerle.

Kenzie Fulton has worked tremendously hard in the last couple of months to put herself in the position she is in. She has spent countless hours putting together her player profile, film, and connecting with various colleges. After a few different offers she has chosen to go to Medicine Hat College where she will be playing in the ACAC.