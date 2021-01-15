The Fernie Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an online conversation with the Chief of Staff at the Elk Valley Hospital to discuss the local impacts of COVID-19.

The Chamber said the conversation with Dr. Ron Clark will take place over Zoom on Monday, January 18th at 4 p.m. and will be posted on Facebook afterwards.

Dr. Clark will cover topics including the definition of a close contact, and when is it necessary for a worker to self-isolate or be tested.

“With reports of at least one local case impacting the business community, the Fernie Chamber feels it is a good time to connect businesses with our local team of medical professionals and revisit some of the basics when it comes to protecting our community,” said the Fernie Chamber of Commerce.

“There has never been a more critical time for Fernie businesses since the start of the pandemic than right now. With reports of local cases and travel advisories already having a serious impact on our winter tourism season, we feel it is an important moment to have a conversation with our medical professionals. We need to refocus on the steps businesses can and should be taking to mitigate any escalation of cases and subsequent impacts on our local hospital,” said Brad Parsell, Executive Director of the Fernie Chamber of Commerce.

Members of the community who have specific questions are asked to reach out to the Fernie Chamber before the online talk.

