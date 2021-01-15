Traffic on Highway 1 will be routed through Highways 93 and 95 from April 12th to May 14th so construction crews can widen the final 4.8-kilometres of the Trans-Canada Highway.

The work on the Kicking Horse Canyon Phase 4 construction project is requiring a month-long closure of Highway 1, as crews widen the two-lane highway to four lanes.

“This closure will allow crews to proceed with work that cannot be carried out safely during shorter interruptions, such as major excavation, piling and hauling,” said the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Traffic on Highway 1 from Golden to Castle Junction will instead be routed through Highways 93 and 95, adding up to 1.5 hours of additional travel time and increased traffic through Radium and Kootenay National Park as a result.

“Roadside signage will provide advance notification of the closure and alternative routes will also have signage.”

Despite the month-long closure, there will still be brief opportunities for local and commuter traffic twice a day. The B.C. Ministry said a pilot vehicle will escort the local traffic for one half-hour period at 7:00 am and another half-hour period at 4:30 pm.

“Similar escorts will be provided for school buses so students will have uninterrupted access to school. Emergency vehicles in response mode will be provided escorted passage on short notice.”

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation said the closure is part of a traffic-management strategy that was developed in consultation with the local community and other key stakeholders. Their hope is that the strategy will minimize disruptions during peak summer and winter travel periods, and maximizing work during the night and during off-peak periods.

The contract for construction was awarded to Kicking Horse Canyon Constructors (KHCC), consisting of partners Aecon Group Inc., Parsons Inc. and Emil Anderson Construction for $440.6-million. The Province budgeted $601-million for the project, with $215-million from the federal government, and $386-million in provincial funding.

