The District of Sparwood has unveiled its first outdoor skating trail, a project the Leisure Centre maintenance team has been quietly working on.

Sparwood said the project is not quite ready yet, however.

“With the unseasonably warm weather we’ve had, it’s taken a bit longer than we wanted to, but this weekend it should be below zero all weekend and we’re going to hit it hard and hopefully get it up and running next week,” said Peter Dudman, Sparwood’s Chief Facility Maintenance Operator.

Once it’s open, the trail will be about 400 metres long and approximately 2.5 to 3 metres wide through Lions Park.

Dudman said the idea for a skating loop was brought up by Duane Lawrence, Director of Community and Facility Services and it was finally brought to life this year.

“With all of the restrictions in place at the moment, people can’t get inside to the facility to skate or have anything that’s normal with day-to-day life, so we decided that we’re going to try to get a skating loop up and running in Lions Park,” said Dudman.

According to Dudman, the project has taken about 40 to 60 hours of work with flooding once or twice a day.

The District said the loop is not quite finished, and residents are free to visit the park and take a look, but refrain from using the track, as it is not safe for use just yet.