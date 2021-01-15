Despite fencing installed at the entrance, BC Parks said vandalism continues to be an “ongoing problem” at the popular hot springs destination.

Lussier Hot Springs in Whiteswan Lake Provincial Park still remains closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and BC Parks said they are continuing to have issues at the site.

“Park rangers have issued several fines to people who continue to enter the hot springs. Anyone found in a closed area of a park is in contravention of the Park Act and will be fined.”

BC Parks said they installed additional signage to notify visitors of the closure but many still aren’t listening.

“Other opportunities for local hot springs experiences can be found in the neighbouring communities of Fairmont and Radium, which have developed facilities with the ability to ensure appropriate physical distancing.”

BC Parks is reminding the public of the closure and asking everyone to follow COVID-19 protocols to ensure public health and safety.

“By order and direction of the provincial health officer, B.C. has several restrictions in place to significantly reduce COVID-19 transmission. At this time, all non-essential travel should be avoided. This includes travel into and out of B.C. and between regions within the province.”

The Lussier Hot Springs were first closed in spring 2020 due to the pandemic and have remained shuttered for the time being.