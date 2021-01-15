The District’s Envision Elkford Survey will be open to residents for another week.

Elkford said the survey will allow citizens to share their opinion on what they think the downtown area of the community should look like going into the future.

“This plan will reflect the community’s ‘Wild at Heart’ brand, which celebrates Elkford’s substantial natural amenities, including stunning vistas of rugged peaks, greenspace, trails, lakes, rivers and waterfalls,” said the District of Elkford.

The District said the plan will aim to create a downtown core that residents of all ages can use while also attracting visitors and development.

Originally, the deadline was set to be January 15th, but it has been extended to the 22nd to allow more time for feedback.

