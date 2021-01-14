Innes Avenue will be closed starting Monday, January 18th to January 21, 2021. (Supplied by City of Cranbrook)

The City of Cranbrook said Innes Avenue will be completely closed to traffic next week to allow for infrastructure construction.

The City said the road will be closed to all vehicles from Monday, January 18th to Thursday the 21st.

This closure is meant to give crews space to instal a sanitary sewer connection to the new Broadstreet Properties development.

Residents who live along the street are asked to follow on-site personnel to access their homes.

The closure will impact the Route 3 to 3rd Avenue transit route.