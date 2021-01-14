Kootenay Rockies Tourism (KRT) is asking residents to take a survey to help better understand the impacts of COVID-19 and inform the rebuilding of the tourism industry.

The survey aims to look at how the region’s residents view tourism through the Kootenay Rockies.

KRT said tourism is an important economic sector for the local economy, as it typically welcomes 2.3 million overnight visitors annually, who bring in approximately $724-million in spending.

The tourism agency added that about 11% of B.C.’s total visitors stay in the region, with about 50% of the Kootenay Rockies’ visitors coming from Alberta.

As well, the sector provides jobs to a significant number of people.

“Over 7,300 people are employed in the tourism industry in this region, and many of the jobs are full-time and year-round,” said KRT.

The survey is open to residents online until January 18th.

