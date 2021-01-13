Kimberley RCMP said the driver and sole occupant was killed near Skookumchuk following a single-vehicle collision.

RCMP said the collision occurred in the 5100 block of Highway 93/95 near Skookumchuk early Wednesday morning.

“Road conditions and visibility were very poor at the time,” said Kimberley RCMP.

Police are working with the BC Coroner’s Service on the investigation.

“No criminality is suspected at this time,” said RCMP. “The identity of the deceased will not be released and the family has been notified.”