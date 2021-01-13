Ice skaters on the lake at Idlewild Park. (Supplied by the City of Cranbrook)

With recent warm, wet weather, the City of Cranbrook has made the call to temporarily close its outdoor skating rinks until conditions improve.

The City of Cranbrook said barricades and signage have been posted at Pop Price Park, Baker Park and Idlewild until further notice.

Public Works crews will monitor conditions and reopen the outdoor rinks once it is safe to do so.

The City said temperatures are forecast to return closer to seasonal levels by the weekend.