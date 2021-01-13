NewsRoad Report UPDATE: Highway 3 cleared between Elko and Fernie SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff January 13, 2021 (Supplied by Drive BC) UPDATE (11:37 a.m.): Drive BC is reporting that traffic is flowing once again after the downed power lines blocking Highway 3 near the Elko Tunnel have been cleared. ***** ORIGINAL STORY (9:57 a.m.): Downed hydro lines have forced a full closure of Highway 3 near the Elko Tunnel. According to Drive BC, debris on the highway from the downed lines has caused the closure. There is no estimated time of re-opening as of yet. MyEastKootenayNow.com will update as more information becomes available. Tags: Elk ValleyElkoFernieHighway 3