UPDATE (11:37 a.m.):

Drive BC is reporting that traffic is flowing once again after the downed power lines blocking Highway 3 near the Elko Tunnel have been cleared.

*****

ORIGINAL STORY (9:57 a.m.):

Downed hydro lines have forced a full closure of Highway 3 near the Elko Tunnel.

According to Drive BC, debris on the highway from the downed lines has caused the closure.

There is no estimated time of re-opening as of yet.

