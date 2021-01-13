Wind gusts of 50 to 70 km/h can be expected Wednesday, as Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for the East Kootenay and Elk Valley regions.

Environment Canada said a low-pressure system is moving through B.C. and Alberta, and in the wake of the system, strong west to southwest winds are developing across the southern interior of the province.

The weather forecaster says the winds should let up and ease off by Wednesday afternoon.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” added Environment Canada. “Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.”