Snow removal crews working to clear the roads. (Supplied by the City of Fernie)

Fernie residents will be able to learn more about the City’s snow removal pilot project on Tuesday evening through an online Q&A.

According to Fernie, the old policy needed to be changed, as it focused on roads without taking other modes of transportation, such as sidewalks, into account and relies too heavily on voluntary overtime from City workers.

The focus will shift to clearing emergency routes and main roads before residential areas. As well, more sidewalks will be cleared on day one after a snowfall event.

The public will be able to attend an online Q&A session with Mayor Ange Qualizza, CAO Michael Boronowski and City staff tonight from 6 to 7 p.m.

