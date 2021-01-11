Map showing water main break near Kootenay Street North and 12th Street North. (Supplied by the City of Cranbrook)

Contractors working with the City of Cranbrook will have water services shut off to an area near Kootenay Street North and 12th Street North.

Cranbrook said the workers will be replacing a water service line in the area starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The City said the area impacted is the same as Friday’s repairs.

Columbia fourplexes, Forest Park Estates and Abbot Gardens building A and B will be without water until around 4 p.m.

The City said water will be restored as soon as possible.