The City said residents are encouraged to dispose of this year’s Christmas trees at the local transfer station, as it has an area set up specifically for the trees.

As well, City trucks will make their way through the community from Monday to Friday to pick up any remaining trees.

Kimberely asks residents who cannot dispose of their own tree to leave it at their garbage disposal location in a manner that does not conflict with the City’s snow removal equipment.