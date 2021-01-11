Kimberley Dynamiters players honouring volunteer Randy Dean on Sunday, January 10th, 2021 after he passed away prior to Christmas. (Supplied by Kimberley Dynamiters)

The Kimberley Dynamiters paid special tribute to one of their long-serving volunteers that passed away just prior to Christmas.

Taking to social media, the KIJHL club posted a slideshow of the team’s efforts to pay their respect to Dean.

Living across the street from the Kimberley Civic Centre, Dean volunteered in many facets of the Dynamiters’ gameday operations.

See the tribute posted by the team below: