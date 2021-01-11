Cranbrook residents should begin receiving their dog license renewal notices in the mail throughout the week.

The City of Cranbrook is asking dog owners to wait until they receive the notice in the mail before visiting City Hall for the 2021 license, as it makes the renewal process faster.

All dogs in Cranbrook over two months old must have a valid license. The City said this helps bylaw officers reunite owners with their pets.

The City charges $40 for a spayed or neutered dog or $60 for an intact pet. Residents who renew their license before February 26th will receive a $25 discount on their fee.

Those who do not want to visit City hall have other options available to them.

“Due to COVID restrictions, if you do not want to visit City Hall, you may call us at 250-489-0233 and pay for your renewal with your credit card over the phone and the new tag will be mailed to you. Please remember that with credit card payments, there is a 2.4% convenience fee included in the cost. In the case of a dog license, the fee on a $15 renewal is 36 cents, and a $35 renewal for intact dogs will have an 84-cent fee,” said the City of Cranbrook.