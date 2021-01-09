Cranbrook RCMP is seeking help from the public in their search for a wanted man.

Police said they are attempting to find and arrest 38-year-old Ronald Joseph Campbell.

The man is currently wanted on an unendorsed warrant.

“Cranbrook RCMP continue their efforts to locate and safely apprehend Ronald Campbell,” said Cpl. John Tent. “If spotted, please do not approach Campbell instead call 911 or the Cranbrook RCMP at 250- 489-3471.”

Police describe Campbell as a caucasian man with green eyes and brown hair, standing 5’10” tall and weighing about 200 lbs.