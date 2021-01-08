The RDEK is reminding non-profit organizations that the deadline is approaching to apply for the 2021/2022 Columbia Basin Trust Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Programs.

Applications must be submitted online by 2 p.m. on January 18th.

“These programs make a critical difference in our communities and we want to ensure eligible applicants are aware of the program guidelines and upcoming application deadline, as late applications cannot be accepted,” said RDEK Acting Corporate Officer Tina Hlushak. “In addition to the application details, the webpage includes the timelines for this year’s process, a list of previously approved projects and other key information,”

Applications open to all registered non-profit organizations, First Nations, registered schools and local governments. Private sector applications must be sponsored by an eligible organization and must clearly demonstrate a clear benefit to the community.

The Programs are funded by Columbia Basin Trust and administered by the RDEK.

