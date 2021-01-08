Map showing water main break near Kootenay Street North and 12th Street North. (Supplied by the City of Cranbrook)

Public Works crews with the City of Cranbrook are on the site of a water main break near the Kootenay Street North and 12th Street North area.

The City said multiple properties will be without water while work is being done.

Cranbrook is advising residents to avoid the area if possible to give crews room to work safely.