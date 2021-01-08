As 96 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Interior Health region and 761 were reported province-wide, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that enhanced restrictions will continue until at least February 5th.

“In the last few days, we have seen a slight increase in our cases, and our curve is trending upwards. Now is our time to stay the course. We know what we have to do to bend the curve back down. We have been successful in doing that prior to the winter break, and we need to do that again,” said the Provincial Health Officer.

This means restrictions on all public and private events, social gatherings and sporting events will still apply.

Henry said the option for more measures remains open, if new case numbers do not decline.

She added that it is essential to adhere to the restrictions over the coming weeks.

“Our public health orders for the next two incubation periods are important to ensure we are doing all we can to make sure everyone in our province is as safe as possible,” explained Henry.

The recent upward trend in case numbers can be pointed to the holiday season, according to Dr. Henry.

“We know the vast majority of people are doing the right thing, and we saw that with the many people who put aside their celebrations and travel over the holiday season,” said Henry. “However, the number of new cases we are seeing in every health authority shows us that some people made an exception for themselves.”

Numbers

According to data from the BC Centre for Disease Control, the Interior Health (IH) region has 822 active cases, with 33 hospital patients being treated for COVID-19, nine of whom are in the ICU.

The region has seen a total of 4,406 cases since the virus first appeared in IH, and 3,543 people have made a recovery.

IH reports that 35 people have died in its jurisdiction as a result of COVID-19.

The BCCDC has released data showing the localized case numbers across the province. In the East Kootenay, the region has seen:

Fernie area: 59.

Cranbrook area: 46.

Windermere area: 21

Creston area: 20.

Kimberley area: 10.

The province has 6,349 active COVID-19 cases, with 372 people being treated for the virus in hospital, 74 of whom are in intensive care.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has seen 47,374 recoveries out of its total 56,015 infections.

As of Thursday, January 8th, 41,064 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine in British Columbia.

The BCCDC said eight more people have died from the virus in B.C., adding up to 970 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Current COVID-19 statistics:

Mortality rate (deaths to total recoveries): Province-wide: 2.05%. Interior Health: 0.99%.

Recovery rate (recoveries to total cases): Province-wide: 834.57%. Interior Health: 80.41%.

Tests (total and new): Province-wide: 1,508,966 total, 8,960 new (Wednesday to Thursday). Interior Health: 151,856 total, 973 new (Wednesday to Thursday).

Positive test rate (total and new): Province-wide: 3.71% total, 9.49% new (Wednesday to Thursday). Interior Health: 2.9% total, 9.87% new (Wednesday to Thursday).



