News BC Housing to host info session proposed homeless shelter SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff January 7, 2021 An overhead map of the property which is subject to the proposed zoning amendment to allow for a year-round homeless shelter. (Supplied by the City of Cranbrook) An information session will be hosted by BC Housing next week regarding the proposed year-round homeless shelter in the old Core Fitness building. The City of Cranbrook said the session will be on Wednesday, January 13th, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. To adhere to COVID-19 protocols, the session will be held online and residents must register to attend. Questions or feedback on the proposal can be sent to communityrelations@bchousing.org. More: BC Housing information session (BC Housing) Previous: Cranbrook delays public hearing for full-time shelter (Jan. 5, 2021) Tags: Cranbrook