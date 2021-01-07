An overhead map of the property which is subject to the proposed zoning amendment to allow for a year-round homeless shelter. (Supplied by the City of Cranbrook)

An information session will be hosted by BC Housing next week regarding the proposed year-round homeless shelter in the old Core Fitness building.

The City of Cranbrook said the session will be on Wednesday, January 13th, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

To adhere to COVID-19 protocols, the session will be held online and residents must register to attend.

Questions or feedback on the proposal can be sent to communityrelations@bchousing.org.

More: BC Housing information session (BC Housing)

