The City of Cranbrook is thanking residents for their patience and understanding through a winter storm that hit the area in late December, while it reminds residents of the snow removal policy.

Cranbrook said significant snowfall met with wet, slushy roads and froze when temperatures dipped, which created slippery conditions.

According to the City, the conditions made it difficult to keep snow cleared and priority roads safe.

Major streets, emergency and transit routes are considered Classification A Roads under Cranbrook’s Snow Removal Policy. The City said those priority roads must be cleared before lower classification roads.

“This often means that these higher priority roads need continuous plowing, salting, and sanding during a storm event to maintain safety for higher traffic volumes and speeds, as well as emergency response traffic, before equipment moves to side streets and residential roads,” said the City of Cranbrook.

Cranbrook said it recognizes that windrows may be difficult to move, and will often be encountered multiple times during or after a storm as plows try to clear off snow, ice, and slush.

Residents also have a part to play in snow removal, as they are responsible for sidewalks in front of their own homes. The City asks that citizens do not move snow onto sidewalks or the street.

As well, residents are asked to help out neighbours whenever possible if they have difficulty removing snow on their own.

Canadian Mental Health Association Kootenays in partnership with the City of Cranbrook is looking for volunteers to take part in the Snow Angels program which helps clear snow for those who are unable to.

More: Cranbrook volunteer page (City of Cranbrook)

For businesses in the downtown area or along Highway 3, The City Streets and Traffic Bylaw requires snow and ice to be cleared by occupants of businesses along a portion of a sidewalk.

“The City does bring its equipment onto major highway sidewalks once priority streets have been cleared but cannot control the timing and amount of snowfall that comes from highway plowing operations. The City is working on strategies to improve awareness and enforcement of these bylaws,” said Cranbrook.

Winter road maintenance information along with the PlowCRANBROOK map can be found on the City of Cranbrook website.

More: Winter road maintenance (City of Cranbrook)