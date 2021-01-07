City owned property for sale. (Supplied by the City of Cranbrook)

The City of Cranbrook will accept bidding on a commercial property it owns at 409 Kootenay Street.

The City said the land is zoned as Highway Commercial Zone C-2 and not for residential use.

The building is a single-story home with a carport, three bedrooms and one bath.

Offers must include a plan detailing the proposed use of the land and, if rezoning is anticipated, a detailed description of the proposal, including proposed future zoning and use must also be included.

Cranbrook said the property is being sold on an “as is, where is” basis, meaning the buyer must be satisfied with the condition of the property.

The City also noted that residential use is not permitted on the property.

City Council will consider offers at a meeting after the closing date, and the highest bidder may not be accepted.

Offers on the building are open until 4:30 p.m. on Monday, February 1st.

More: PROPERTY FOR SALE – 409 Kootenay Street, Cranbrook (City of Cranbrook)