Officials have declared the inside of the U.S. Capitol secure almost five hours after violent pro-Trump protestors disrupted the Electoral College count. President Donald Trump called in the National Guard to control the rioters hours after the chaos began.

At the urging of President-elect Joe Biden, Trump issued a call for peace, but many are calling it insincere as he again reiterated unsubstantiated claims the November election was fraudulent.

The scene early Wednesday night shows police loading rioters into vans secured by zip-tied handcuffs. There is no word yet on any formal charges. It does appear that police have brought a semblance of control to the throng of crowds outside the Capitol at this hour.

Pro-Donald Trump supporters breached the Capitol’s security and entered as Congress was debating challenges to President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win. The protest came after Trump rallied supporters earlier Wednesday with unfounded statements of fraudulent election results with comments like, “never concede” and urged them to march to the Hill.

There was an armed standoff at the front doors of the House at about 3:00 pm EST but that situation was diffused without gunfire. However, a woman was shot on the grounds of the Capitol and has since died from her injuries.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted a message Wednesday night, “Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour. Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld – and it will be.”