Over the Holiday season, the Salvation Army in Cranbrook raised about 97% of its donation goal for the 2020 Kettle Campaign.

Major Ginny Kristensen said the community has demonstrated its generosity through the campaign.

“Our kettle campaign goal was $65,000 and we’ve come in right around the $63,000 mark, so we’re at about 97%, which, overall, is wonderful. The kettle all across Canada have only come in at about 71% of the goal, so for us to be able to get to 97% just shows how good this community is,” explained Kristensen.

The restrictions in response to COVID-19 has made it difficult for the Salvation Army to reach 2020’s donation goal.

“In some of the provinces, they weren’t even able to put the kettles out at all this year, so to come in at 71% of the overall goal was probably still well done for this year,” said Kristensen.

Kristensen applauded the residents of Cranbrook for helping the local branch get so close to its target.

“Cranbrook has always come through when there is a need, and they have shown that again. It’s a very giving community, Cranbrook and the surrounding area is a community that is more than willing to help out when they see that there’s a need. They saw that this year with the pandemic and everything that’s going on,” said Kristensen.

While donations did not quite make it to the Salvation Army’s goal, the previous campaign exceeded expectations and helped with the final push.

“Our mail campaign, which includes the Turkey Drive, actually came in at 124% of our goal. We more than reached the goal thanks to the Turkey Drive,” said Kristensen.