Security camera photo of the woman suspect believed to be involved in fraud. (Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP)

Cranbrook RCMP is turning to the public to help identify an unknown woman who allegedly made fraudulent purchases at a local store.

Police said they were made aware of the incident back on November 3rd, 2020.

The caller told police that the woman tried to use her smartphone to purchase $1,400 worth of products. When her phone did not work, the credit card was keyed in manually.

Police said the store was later informed that the card had been stolen.

Anyone with information on the case or those who can identify the woman in the photo can contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).