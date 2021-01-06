Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program—Community Connections Society of SE BC. (Supplied by Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies)

The Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR) has opened applications for its annual grants for Elkford, Sparwood and Fernie, and its endowment funds for Cranbrook and the surrounding area.

CFKR said it is accepting this year’s applications from non-profit organizations until February 15th.

“Our permanently invested endowment funds continue to grow, and, as a result, our annual granting continues to grow as well,” said Lynnette Wray, CFKR Executive Director.

Organizations must be a CRA qualified donee, such as a registered charity or be in an agreement with a qualified donee. Applications must also demonstrate a direct, positive benefit to residents.

According to CFKR, grants range from a few hundred dollars, up to $1,500 to support local groups that benefit the community.

A broad range of projects can be eligible for CFKR grants, including animal welfare, arts, culture, and heritage, education, environment, mental health and addictions, outdoor recreation, physical activity, and sports, seniors’ programs and social/health services.

