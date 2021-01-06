Cranbrook residents are asked to provide feedback on the City’s 2021-2025 proposed Five Year Financial Plan by January 15th.

The City said copies of the plan will be available online or for pickup at City Hall.

For 2021, the plan includes a continued 2.52% tax increase, broken down into a 1.52% net general tax increase and a 1% dedicated road tax.

“The City’s annual 1% road dedicated tax continues through each of the five years of the plan. Over that time, the initiative will add almost $17 million to the capital works program,” said the City of Cranbrook.

A number of capital projects are included in the budget for 2021 as well, including $5,178,371 for the Capital Roads Program, which includes underground water and sewer services.

Written comments will be considered at the next City Council meeting on January 18th.

Cranbrook said comments must be submitted to City Hall by 4 p.m. on Friday, January 15th.

More: 2021-2025 Proposed Five Year Financial Plan Summary (City of Cranbrook)