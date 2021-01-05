News Fernie to discharge treated effluent into Elk River until mid-February SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff January 5, 2021 (Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) The City of Fernie is notifying the public that it will be discharging treated sewage into the Elk River for just over a month. Fernie said this operation is needed to help eliminate excessive amounts of water in the sanitary sewer collection system. In accordance with a permit from the Ministry of Environment, the discharge will take place from Monday, January 4th to around Monday, February 15th Tags: Fernie