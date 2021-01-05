An investigation is underway by Cranbrook RCMP after several ducks were run over near Joseph Creek in the Tamarack Centre parking lot on Monday night.

RCMP were called around 8:30 p.m. to the parking lot after a pickup truck was seen rushing out of the area. The truck is believed to be either a Ford or Chevy.

Police said the caller noted that several ducks had been run over and killed. Officers arrived on the scene and removed the ducks from the area.

“Although they should be well on their way south for the winter, these ducks are a part of Cranbrook. People, young and old, enjoy seeing the ducks year-round,” said Cst Katie Forgeron. “We are asking anyone who might have been involved, or might have heard anything about who might have done this, to please contact the Cranbrook office”.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Cranbrook RCMP detachment at 250-489-3471.