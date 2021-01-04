Columbia Valley RCMP is seeking those responsible for damaging windows on a construction site on Copper Horn Drive in Radium Hot Springs.

Police said they received a report of people throwing rocks at windows on December 29th.

Officers confirmed the damage to windows on a building that was under construction when they investigated the scene.

The suspects are believed to be teenagers, and one was wearing a toque, grey jacket and black snow pants and the other was wearing all black at the time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Columbia Valley RCMP or Crime Stoppers.