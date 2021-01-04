A physician in Fernie was among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the Elk Valley on New Year’s Eve.

Elk Valley Physicians said Dr. Joel Stimson, a doctor who cares for many residents at Rocky Mountain Village, was be vaccinated against the virus on December 31, 2020.

Dr. Stimson received the Moderna vaccine, which arrived in the Elk Valley last week.

The vaccine will soon be administered to all who are eligible to receive it.

Priority for immunization will be given to those who live or work in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Even though vaccines are being rolled out across the world, the B.C. Government said it is still important to adhere to all public health measures in place.

Elk Valley Physicians encourages anyone who is showing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested, which can be booked online, or by calling 1-877-740-7747.

