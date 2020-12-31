District of Elkford welcome sign (Supplied by Cody Fraser)

As the Envision Elkford project moves into the next phase, the district is seeking the public’s opinions on the plan so far.

Elkford said the project will determine the future of the community’s downtown core.

“This plan will reflect the community’s ‘Wild at Heart’ brand, which celebrates Elkford’s substantial natural amenities, including stunning vistas of rugged peaks, greenspace, trails, lakes, rivers and waterfalls,” said the District of Elkford.

The District added that the plan will aim to create a downtown area that serves residents of all ages as well as attracting visitors and development.

Feedback on the project is open until January 15th.

More: Envision Elkford (District of Elkford)