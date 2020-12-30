Dianne Cooper interview on audio file below.

Over the year-end holidays, the Rocky Mountain Naturalists coordinate the Christmas Bird Counts in Cranbrook and Kimberley.

Volunteer counters go into the field or watch their home feeders to record every bird spotted around each community.

These data and similar data from over 2,500 location across the western hemisphere collected over the past century are added to the longest-running community science project in the world. This wealth of information on winter bird populations is used to aid bird conservation.

For participants, it’s a great day of winter birding and a great way to learn our resident birds and winter visitors.