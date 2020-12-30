Kimberely RCMP is asking the public to be on the lookout for a grey pickup truck that was stolen along a forest service road.

Police said the truck was parked at the 63 km mark of Dewer Creek Forest Service Road. The owner reported that it was stolen sometime between Christmas day and December 28th while camping in the backcountry.

The vehicle is a 2014 Dodge Ram 3500 diesel pickup truck with a headache rack and B.C. license plate H-W-9-4-9-9.

Kimberley RCMP said any sightings of the vehicle can be reported to the local police detachment.