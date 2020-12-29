News Kimberley Alpine resort cancels New Years Eve fireworks SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff December 29, 2020 (Supplied by the City of Cranbrook) The annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display at Kimberley Alpine Resort has been called off this year. The resort said it decided to cancel the show because of current restrictions in place regarding events and gatherings. It was originally slated for December 31st, and the resort anticipates the event to be back on for the end of 2021. Tags: Kimberley