Listen for The Quote Of the Day with Mark Nicholls for Canadian 2 For 1 Pizza.

Weekdays at 4:40 Mark will share the quote with you, then; on Fridays at 4:40 he’ll give away 2 Large pizzas with a 2 litre bottle of pop delivered in Cranbrook!

Tune into The Quote Of The Day on 2DayFM weekdays at 4:40!

Brough to you by: