Cranbrook RCMP are asking the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle that was involved in an ATM theft from a local business.

Police said the Cranbrook detachment received a call on December 15th from a business located on the 1200-block of Cranbrook Street North, saying their ATM had been stolen.

The caller told the RCMP that the unknown man first tried to steal an ATM from another business on Kootenay Street North. After the unsuccessful attempt, the man then went to the business on Cranbrook Street.

According to police, the man was able to pry the ATM from the wall and remove it from the business on a dolly before loading it into his vehicle and leaving the area.

The vehicle is described as a red 1999 Toyota Corolla 4-door sedan with B.C. license plate L-K-8-7-8-H.

RCMP officers spoke with the registered owner of the vehicle and determined they were not involved with the theft, and police are still looking for the vehicle.

Anyone with information can contact the Cranbrook detachment at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).